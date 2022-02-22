Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SYBT opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 550 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.