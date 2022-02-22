Credit Suisse AG Invests $1.21 Million in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth $139,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter worth $168,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth $216,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CANO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

CANO stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

