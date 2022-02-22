Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of GreenSky at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 222,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares during the period. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSKY opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

