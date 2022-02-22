Credit Suisse AG Purchases 13,048 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 233,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 158,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

