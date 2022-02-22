Credit Suisse AG Purchases 5,078 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of TriMas worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TriMas by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

TRS stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

