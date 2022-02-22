Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,431 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Alamo Group worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Alamo Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 99,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 267.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALG opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.41. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.58 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

