Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,099 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,099 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Archrock worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AROC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 81.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,796,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,656,000 after acquiring an additional 341,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 181,356 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

AROC stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 322.24%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.