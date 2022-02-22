Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,590 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,532,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,411,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

