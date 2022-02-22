Credit Suisse AG Sells 317,630 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 317,630 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of uniQure worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in uniQure by 114.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at $5,298,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in uniQure by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at $301,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. StockNews.com raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of QURE opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. uniQure has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $38.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

In other uniQure news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $53,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,157 shares of company stock valued at $531,776 over the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

