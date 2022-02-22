Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,729 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of First Bancorp worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,946,000 after acquiring an additional 42,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,569,000 after acquiring an additional 53,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 50,754.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after acquiring an additional 837,446 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.22. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.