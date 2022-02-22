Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,717 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.94 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

