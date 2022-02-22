Credit Suisse AG Sells 86,624 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,624 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 487,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.