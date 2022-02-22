Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,878 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Core Laboratories worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

