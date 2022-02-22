Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after buying an additional 280,737 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,215,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,970,000 after buying an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,078,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after buying an additional 61,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 305,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $9,871,740.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 999,451 shares of company stock worth $31,460,239. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.05.

NYSE:XM opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion and a PE ratio of -14.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

