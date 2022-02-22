Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,579,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 360,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ADUS stock opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $71.54 and a 12-month high of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.60.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

