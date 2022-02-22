Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of AAR worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AAR by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.73.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $653,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIR. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

