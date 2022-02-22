Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 565 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 565 ($7.68) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.26) to GBX 484 ($6.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 570 ($7.75) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.39) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 528.92 ($7.19).

Shares of LON:HSBA traded up GBX 4.15 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 550.95 ($7.49). The stock had a trading volume of 28,644,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,696,078. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £111.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 501.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 441.65.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

