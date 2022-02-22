Credit Suisse Group Lowers Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to Neutral

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

ALSN stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after buying an additional 178,150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

