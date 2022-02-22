Credits (CS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $255,567.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $255,567.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Credits has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.