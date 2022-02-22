Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRDO. Bank of America initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

