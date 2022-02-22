Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Credo Technology Group stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $16.39.
Credo Technology Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credo Technology Group (CRDO)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.