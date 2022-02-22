Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for 3.7% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 83,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 266,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,513,000 after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.46.

Spotify Technology stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.34. 31,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -84.59 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $150.74 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

