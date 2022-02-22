Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,631 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises approximately 6.0% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,156.68.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $24.23 on Tuesday, hitting $632.65. 77,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,523. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $640.42 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,076.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,342.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

