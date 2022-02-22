Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

NYSE:CEQP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.82. 995,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -87.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,640,000 after purchasing an additional 185,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,077 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 67,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

