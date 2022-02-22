Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.17

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $5.89. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 190,198 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 368.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

