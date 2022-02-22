CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.18

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.18 and last traded at $55.51, with a volume of 78687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 156.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

