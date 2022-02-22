Critical Comparison: Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) & SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) and Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Aspen Pharmacare pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 105.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Aspen Pharmacare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29 Aspen Pharmacare 0 0 1 0 3.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $33.57, suggesting a potential upside of 35.53%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Aspen Pharmacare.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Aspen Pharmacare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $599.51 million 7.12 $56.20 million $1.38 17.95 Aspen Pharmacare $2.46 billion 2.51 $313.35 million N/A N/A

Aspen Pharmacare has higher revenue and earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Aspen Pharmacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 39.40% 5.97% 2.98% Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats Aspen Pharmacare on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis. The Manufacturing segment relates to the manufacture and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredient and finished dose form products to third-party customers. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

