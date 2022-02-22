Critical Contrast: EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) & Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVO Payments and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $439.10 million 4.45 -$1.68 million ($0.09) -260.19 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVO Payments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of EVO Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EVO Payments and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 1 4 0 2.80 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVO Payments currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.37%. Given EVO Payments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Risk and Volatility

EVO Payments has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has a beta of -4.07, indicating that its share price is 507% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments 1.22% -10.27% 4.95% Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EVO Payments beats Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European. The company was founded by Rafik R. Sidhom in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems. The company treats common illnesses, such as cold and flu symptoms, rashes, injury care, allergies, fever, earaches, behavioral issues, and asthma. 24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

