Critical Survey: InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) vs. Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) and InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Legend Biotech has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InflaRx has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

25.7% of Legend Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of InflaRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Biotech and InflaRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech -387.71% -134.33% -46.74% InflaRx N/A -36.94% -33.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Legend Biotech and InflaRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00 InflaRx 1 0 3 1 2.80

Legend Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $60.67, indicating a potential upside of 63.43%. InflaRx has a consensus target price of $9.90, indicating a potential upside of 230.00%. Given InflaRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InflaRx is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legend Biotech and InflaRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech $75.68 million 75.51 -$303.48 million ($1.28) -29.00 InflaRx N/A N/A -$38.82 million ($1.32) -2.27

InflaRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legend Biotech. Legend Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InflaRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InflaRx beats Legend Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous product candidates targeting various cancers, including non-hodgkins lymphoma (NHL), acute myeloid leukemia, and T cell lymphoma. In addition, it is developing allogeneic CAR-T product candidates targeting CD20 for the treatment of NHL and targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of MM, which are currently in an investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trial in China. Further, the company has product candidates in early preclinical and clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors as well as infectious diseases. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

