Critical Survey: Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) vs. Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO)

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Overstock.com and Velocity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com 13.05% 26.03% 15.19% Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Overstock.com and Velocity Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com 0 1 5 0 2.83 Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Overstock.com presently has a consensus price target of $107.71, indicating a potential upside of 195.51%. Given Overstock.com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Overstock.com and Velocity Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com $2.55 billion 0.61 $56.00 million $7.69 4.74 Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Acquisition.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Velocity Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers. The MVI segment consists of the Medici business. The company was founded by Patrick Michael Byrne on May 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

