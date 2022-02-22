Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.60 and last traded at $82.45. 11,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,172,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.26.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Crocs by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

