Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.60 and last traded at $82.45. 11,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,172,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.26.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79.
In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Crocs by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crocs (CROX)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.