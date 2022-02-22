Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.27

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.27 and last traded at $48.99, with a volume of 3521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02.

About Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

