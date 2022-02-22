Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,350 ($113.56).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDA. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($127.84) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($115.60) to GBX 8,700 ($118.32) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($127.84) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 7,008 ($95.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,032 ($82.03) and a fifty-two week high of £105.05 ($142.87). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,689.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,013.63.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

