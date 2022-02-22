Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) PT Lowered to $4.25

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRON. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 614,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.