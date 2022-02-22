Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cronos Group from C$6.98 to C$4.08 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.45.

Cronos Group stock traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.27. 338,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 15.86 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$3.95 and a 1 year high of C$14.74.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

