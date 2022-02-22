Crossroads Systems (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.85. 1,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84.
Crossroads Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRSS)
