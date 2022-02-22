Crossroads Systems (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.85. 1,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84.

Get Crossroads Systems alerts:

Crossroads Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRSS)

Crossroads Systems, Inc is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crossroads Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossroads Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.