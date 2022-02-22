CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,979.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 54,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $2,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $241,566.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,285 shares of company stock worth $30,078,005. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.37.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

