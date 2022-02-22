CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.23.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.46. The company had a trading volume of 50,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,724. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.38, a PEG ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.11 and a 200 day moving average of $230.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $241,566.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,285 shares of company stock worth $30,078,005 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after buying an additional 552,456 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 36.0% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,772,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.