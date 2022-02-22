Crown 24 Hour Volume Reaches $150.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crown has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. Crown has a market cap of $778,365.40 and $150.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,680.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.06 or 0.00772440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00218972 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00023272 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,133,912 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

