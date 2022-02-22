Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.200 EPS.

CCK stock opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $124.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 625.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 950,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,184,000 after buying an additional 819,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 28.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,046,000 after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $10,957,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Crown by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

