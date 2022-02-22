Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.25. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 4,138 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.23 million and a P/E ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22.

About Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

