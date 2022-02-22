Crowny 1-Day Volume Tops $126,514.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Crowny has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $126,514.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.29 or 0.06869436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,086.66 or 0.99887462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00049829 BTC.

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

