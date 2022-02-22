Crust (CRU) Reaches Market Cap of $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008357 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00060564 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.27 or 0.00319523 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 63.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000541 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.