CryptEx 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $445,604.17 and $5.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.24 or 0.00013867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,787.31 or 0.99953717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00066426 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00022590 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002324 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015699 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.00319806 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

