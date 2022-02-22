CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Tops $5.58 on Exchanges

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for about $5.58 or 0.00014628 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $1.45 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043235 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.37 or 0.06911702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.08 or 1.00006293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00050182 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,160 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

