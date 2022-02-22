Crypton (CRP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $75,537.00

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Crypton has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $75,537.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypton has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001866 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,997,102 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

