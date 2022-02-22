CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $857,864.05 and $1,411.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 132.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.91 or 0.00199166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00398008 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00061620 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.