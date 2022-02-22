Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 153.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 63.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $298.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.38.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.