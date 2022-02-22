Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60,090 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Western Union by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

WU stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

