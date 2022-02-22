Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,153 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of AdvanSix worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,085,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 118,051 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,101,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 336.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 97,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,947 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ASIX stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $962.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 2.62%.

AdvanSix Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.